Van Gaal linked with Swansea job

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is wanted by Swansea, who sacked their manager Paul Clement yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Welsh club, who are rooted to the bottom of the EPL with three wins in 18 games, are also linked with Ronald Koeman, Slaven Bilic and Tony Pulis, all of whom were fired from various EPL clubs earlier this season.

Ryan Giggs, who was formerly linked with the Swans' post, has ruled himself out of the running, though.

Van Gaal, 66, has not coached a team since he was axed by Man United last year.

However, he recently said that the right job could bring him back into football.

Van Gaal said: "I said I will probably not manage a club any more. I would make one exception. If a big English club comes for me, I would do it.

"Because then, I can get the chance to get one over Manchester United."

Meanwhile, former Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers said he was "bitterly disappointed" over the sacking of Clement, who took over at Swansea in January this year and led the club to Premier League safety.

Rodgers, who coached Swansea from 2010 to 2012, blamed the departures of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente for Swansea's plight.

The Celtic manager told Sky Sports. "He's a very good coach and it's been a very difficult season for him - losing the key threats in their team."