Van Marwijk names 'special' Cahill in Australian World Cup squad

Veteran Tim Cahill was included yesterday in Bert van Marwijk's preliminary Australia squad for the World Cup, keeping him on track for a fourth appearance at the football showpiece.

The 38-year-old is his country's most prolific scorer with 50 goals, hitting the back of the net at three previous World Cups.

But he has only been a bit-part player for Millwall since returning to south London in January, and is currently banned for three matches.

Despite this, van Marwijk, who was appointed in January following the sudden departure of Ange Postecoglou, knows his experience and talisman-like status among Australian fans could make a difference, describing him as "a special case".

"I have had long conversations with Tim and he is a special case, he is special in everything," he said.

"He is 38, he is maybe one of the best players for Australia, he is a very good striker, (but) he doesn't play much and also has a problem that he's suspended for three games.

"I have to take a decision on whether to take him to the world championship. He is not 19, but he is a player who can make a difference and a player who will not be nervous in front of 80,000 people."

The Dutchman named a 32-man squad, which will need to be cut to 23 by June 3, with highly rated teenage striker Daniel Arzani included for the first time.

Arzani is also eligible to play for Iran, but appears to be locking in his international future with Australia.

Fran Karacic, who plays in Croatia, also got the nod in a line-up that included all the players from the Dutchman's first squad since taking over and who played two friendlies in March.

"I am not a person who changes all the time and we thought for a long time about the first squad that we selected," said van Marwijk.