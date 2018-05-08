Van Marwijk: VAR should be used like in tennis

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk has suggested that football take a lead from tennis on the use of technology in the game in the wake of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) debacle at the Australian championship game last weekend.

A season studded with controversies culminated in a stunning embarrassment when it broke down during the final last Saturday, allowing a clear offside in the lead-up to the only goal of the game to go unchallenged.

Van Marwijk said he thought the use of technology stifled debate about controversial incidents and that a system similar to tennis, cricket or American football, where technology is used upon request, might be better.

"Maybe you can give both teams, one or two maybe three possibilities to ask the video referee," he said.

An appeals system would also reduce the number of lengthy interruptions caused by the referee feeling he has to check every single episode, he added.

"Now, the referee decides on behalf of what he sees, or what he hears," he said.