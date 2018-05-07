VAR blunder in A-League final
The Football Federation Australia (FFA) admitted yesterday that a technical glitch meant the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was unable to view footage and rule out the goal that decided the A-League final in Newcastle.
Kosta Barbarouses scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute on Saturday to give Melbourne Victory a 1-0 victory over the Newcastle Jets.
James Donachie appeared to be in an offside position in the build up to the goal but the FFA said a 30-second blackout meant the VAR was unable to review the play. - REUTERS
