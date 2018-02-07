VAR can’t stop a Laxalt winner
Genoa winger Diego Laxalt scored a stoppage-time winner, minutes after having a goal controversially disallowed by the video replay system (VAR), in a shock 2-1 win at third-placed Lazio in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Goran Pandev scored Genoa's first against his former club but Marco Parolo levelled four minutes later before Laxalt headed home in injury-time. - REUTERS
