VAR recalls players at half-time in Bundesliga

Both Mainz 05 and Freiburg players were ordered back onto the pitch having gone to the changing room at half-time because the video assistant referee (VAR) awarded a penalty for a handball in an eventful Bundesliga game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Referee Guido Winkmann, who was also on his way to the tunnel before the VAR intervened, ordered the players to return so that Mainz's Pablo de Blasis could take the penalty, which he converted.

The spot-kick was given for a handball by Marc-Oliver Kempf that the VAR noticed after the half-time whistle had blown.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich was on the sideline smiling and shaking his head in disbelief after being told to gethis players back out on the pitch.

There was a further 10-minute delay before the start of the second half as fans threw hundreds of toilet rolls onto the pitch in another protest against Monday evening matches.

Many fans have opposed the introduction of Monday games, saying matches should be played on the weekend when most supporters can attend.