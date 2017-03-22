Vardy reveals death threats after Ranieri's sacking

Jamie Vardy (right) says he and his Leicester teammates did not meet with the club's owners to discuss manager Claudio Ranieri (left), after their Champions League first-leg defeat by Sevilla.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said that he had received death threats, following the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri.

The 30-year-old England international also claimed that his wife had been targeted while driving with the couple's children in the car.

Vardy and his Foxes teammates Marc Albrighton, Kasper Schmeichel and Wes Morgan all denied claims that players had met with Leicester's owners, following their 2-1 Champions League first-leg defeat by Sevilla.

Ranieri, who guided Leicester to the English Premier League title last season, was dismissed 24 hours later.

Since assistant manager Craig Shakespeare took the reins, the Foxes have won all four games, including the return leg against Sevilla.

In the process, they qualified for the last eight of the Champions League.

Vardy, who could start in England's friendly against Germany tomorrow morning (Singapore time), again insisted he played no part in the Italian's departure and revealed it had caused him and his family to be targeted by disgruntled fans.

He said: "I read one story that said it (the meeting) was straight after the Sevilla game. It said I was personally involved in a meeting when I was actually sat in anti-doping for three hours.

"A few of you (media) waited around for an interview after.

"Then of course the story is out there and people pick it up and jump on it, and you're getting death threats about your family, kids, everything.

"On social media, you name it - walking down the street. To be honest, I get them every week.

"Football fans don't seem to like me. I just get on with it but, when people are trying to cut your missus up while she's driving along with the kids in the back of the car, it's not the best.