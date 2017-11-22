Vidal bounces back after coach's criticism

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal scored one and assisted another against Augsburg last Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes revealed that he slammed Arturo Vidal's fitness levels after returning to the club to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti.

The Treble-winning Bayern coach rejoined the club in October and said he was disappointed with the influential Chilean's physical condition.

GROUP B ANDERLECHT BAYERN MUNICH

The 30-year-old responded in the best possible way, with a goal and an assist in his Man-of-the-Match performance for Bayern during their 3-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Ahead of their Champions League visit to Anderlecht tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Heynckes told the Bild newspaper: "I had a conversation with him 2½ weeks ago.

"I told him that I was not so happy with his physical condition and that he needs to make a difference if he wants to play.

"He did not quite see it that way but, from that point on, he trained differently."

And it's not just Vidal that the 72-year-old is having an impact on. Young defender Niklas Suele says he is grateful for the trust his boss has placed in him, telling the club website: "I feel the coach puts a lot of trust in me, I make lots of appearances. I try to vindicate it.

"Many people hadn't thought I'd make so many appearances. I had trust in myself."

The Germany international also hopes that Celtic can do his side a favour when they play Group B leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes tomorrow morning, to give Bayern a chance of topping the group.

Both Bayern and Paris St Germain have clinched their last-16 spots and are now jostling for the top spot.

Said Suele: "Every Champions League side has quality and is able to annoy others. We hope it'll happen when Celtic take on PSG." - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER GROUP B FIXTURE