Vidal bounces back after coach's criticism
Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes revealed that he slammed Arturo Vidal's fitness levels after returning to the club to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti.
The Treble-winning Bayern coach rejoined the club in October and said he was disappointed with the influential Chilean's physical condition.
The 30-year-old responded in the best possible way, with a goal and an assist in his Man-of-the-Match performance for Bayern during their 3-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg on Saturday.
Ahead of their Champions League visit to Anderlecht tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Heynckes told the Bild newspaper: "I had a conversation with him 2½ weeks ago.
"I told him that I was not so happy with his physical condition and that he needs to make a difference if he wants to play.
"He did not quite see it that way but, from that point on, he trained differently."
And it's not just Vidal that the 72-year-old is having an impact on. Young defender Niklas Suele says he is grateful for the trust his boss has placed in him, telling the club website: "I feel the coach puts a lot of trust in me, I make lots of appearances. I try to vindicate it.
"Many people hadn't thought I'd make so many appearances. I had trust in myself."
The Germany international also hopes that Celtic can do his side a favour when they play Group B leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes tomorrow morning, to give Bayern a chance of topping the group.
Both Bayern and Paris St Germain have clinched their last-16 spots and are now jostling for the top spot.
Said Suele: "Every Champions League side has quality and is able to annoy others. We hope it'll happen when Celtic take on PSG." - WIRE SERVICES
