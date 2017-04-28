Video referees for 2018 World Cup
Video assistant referees will be used at next year's World Cup Finals in Russia, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has confirmed.
Speaking at a congress of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) in Santiago, Chile, he said: "At the 2018 World Cup, we will have video referees, because so far, the results are very positive.
The Club World Cup last December was the first tournament where video assistants were used. They were able to help referees with decisions on goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity. - PA SPORT