Vietnam reach AFC Under-23 Championship final

Vietnam are through to the AFC Under-23 Championship final after beating Qatar on penalties, following a 2-2 draw in yesterday's semi-final at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China.

A brace from Nguyen Quang Hai, including an 88th-minute equaliser, ensured that the thrilling encounter went into extra-time.

Another hero emerged from the penalty shoot-out, following a goalless extra-time. Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung saved two spot-kicks to help his side reach Saturday's final where they will face Uzbekistan, who beat South Korea 4-1 after extra-time last night.