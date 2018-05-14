Villa gain edge over Boro in play-off semi-final

Football

May 14, 2018 06:00 am

Mile Jedinak's first-half goal gave Aston Villa the advantage in their Championship play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough after a 1-0 first-leg win at the Riverside Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Australian's well-placed header from a corner gave Villa a deserved lead in the 15th minute.

The pair meet again at Villa Park on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) to vie for a place in the play-off final at Wembley on May 26.

In the other semi-final, second leg, Derby County visit Fulham tomorrow morning, after a 1-0 win in the first leg. - REUTERS

Zidane admits selection headache after Bale double
