Villa gain edge over Boro in play-off semi-final

Mile Jedinak's first-half goal gave Aston Villa the advantage in their Championship play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough after a 1-0 first-leg win at the Riverside Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Australian's well-placed header from a corner gave Villa a deserved lead in the 15th minute.

The pair meet again at Villa Park on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) to vie for a place in the play-off final at Wembley on May 26.