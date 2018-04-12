Waddle: Reds will fear no one in Champions League

After reaching the last four of Europe's elite club competition, former England and Marseille winger Chris Waddle believes Liverpool will be fearless.

The Reds reached the Champions League semi-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time) after a 2-1 away win over Manchester City that saw them progress 5-1 on aggregate.

That win has boosted the Reds' belief regardless of who they draw in the last four, with defender Andy Robertson saying: "It is the semi-final, it doesn't matter who we get."

That sort of confidence prompted Waddle to write in his BBC column: "Liverpool will not be scared of anyone left in the Champions League but the team I think they would prefer to avoid... is Real Madrid.

"Realistically, after knocking out Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate, you would now put Juergen Klopp's side as second favourites behind Real to win the tournament...

"In a one-off game like the final, I definitely think Liverpool can beat Real but, over two legs, it will be a lot harder and I hope they get someone else...

"Liverpool are a cup side at the moment - when they are at their best, they can beat anyone in a one-off situation.

"That is why so many people think they can win the Champions League, and I am sure Klopp does too."

The last time the Reds won the trophy was 2005, and former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness believes Klopp's side are superior to that title-winning vintage.

He said on Irish broadcaster TV3 Sport: "For me, this is a better team than the one that won in Istanbul (in 2005).

"This is a better team.

"They're more of a team, they're more solid, they've got more punch up front.

"There's no perfect team, but this is a team that could easily win this competition."

Former Manchester United, Barcelona and Holland manager Louis van Gaal, however, believes the Reds aren't favourites to lift the Champions League.

He told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sports: "In comparison to the other teams, especially Real (Madrid) and Bayern (Munich), (Liverpool and AS Roma) have less individual quality.

"In principle, they are not candidates, but they are a good team and that is always dangerous.

"If I have to bet now, I would put my money on Bayern Munich, who in my opinion have the best defence and a coach who adapts his team to the opponents, but who also assumes his own qualities - which is the key to success."