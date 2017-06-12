Wagner bags hat-trick in rout

Forward Sandro Wagner scored a hat-trick, his first goals for Germany, to lead the world champions to a predictably comfortable 7-0 win over San Marino yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Amin Younes and Julian Brandt also scored their first international goals while Julian Draxler and Shkodran Mustafi notched one apiece as Germany maintained their 100 percent record after six games in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Said the 29-year-old Hoffenheim striker: "We wanted to score many goals. I'm glad that I could contribute a small part by scoring three.

"It was awesome, my first three goals for Germany. I'm elated. The first felt great. I waited a long time for that and it was a superb cross from Joshua Kimmich.

"I have said in many interviews that I'm glad to play for my country.