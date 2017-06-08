Watch  Messi & Co  in Singapore

To celebrate the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) 125th anniversary, The New Paper is partnering the FAS to offer readers the opportunity to win match tickets and watch the Argentina team train here.

Simply tell us in less than 50 words who you think is Singapore's greatest footballer and why.

A lucky reader and his or her companion will get: a) Passes to watch Argentina train b) Match-day tickets

E-mail your answer to contest@fas.org.sg with your full name, NRIC no. and contact number. The deadline is 6pm tomorrow. The winner will be notified on the same day.

Terms and conditions apply.