Watford out of League Cup

Watford suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit as Championship side Bristol City beat the Premier League club 3-2 in the second round yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Hornets were the only top-flight outfit to crash out on a night when clubs made 274 team changes across the 19 ties. Holders Manchester United, along with Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, will enter the competition in the third round, with the draw to be held in Beijing tomorrow. - AFP