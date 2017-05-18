Watford sack Mazzarri

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri will leave his post after the club's final Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday.

In a statement, club chairman Scott Duxbury said the decision was made after the Watford board discussed the club's "future goals and aspirations" with Mazzarri, and thanked the 55-year-old Italian and his staff for their contribution.

The former Inter Milan manager - who replaced Quique Sanchez Flores after he was fired at the end of last season - has endured a poor end of season himself, losing five straight matches. - AFP