Watford sack Silva
Watford sacked Marco Silva, 40, yesterday after a poor run of results and blamed a rival EPL club's "unwarranted approach" to sign the Portuguese earlier this season as the catalyst for the decision.
British media reported that Everton had targeted Silva in their quest to replace Ronald Koeman before appointing Sam Allardyce in November.
Watford said they have seen a "significant deterioration in both focus and results" since then. - REUTERS
