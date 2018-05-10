WBA players wants Moore to be permanent manager

West Bromwich Albion may have been relegated from the English Premier League, but their players are backing interim manager Darren Moore to take the job on a permanent basis.

Southampton's 1-0 win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time) meant that the Baggies will be in the English Championship next season.

Just hours before the match, Moore was named the EPL Manager of the Month for April.

The 44-year-old had been close to engineering a great escape since he took over - leading the Baggies to three wins, including victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and two draws .

The Times reported that the players were impressed by Moore and have put pressure on the club to make him their permanent manager.