We dominated Chelsea: Robertson

Andy Robertson insisted that Liverpool dominated Chelsea despite their 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The result moved Chelsea to within three points of the third-placed Reds, with the Blues able to wipe out that gap should they win their game in hand against Huddersfield Town on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Antonio Conte's team secured that crucial win in the English Premier League's top-four race through a 32nd-minute Olivier Giroud header.

The header was the Frenchman's 17th in the English Premier League since 2015/16, more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

Said left-back Robertson: "It's a scrappy goal for us to concede.

"At the end of the day I think we dominated the game but just couldn't create enough chances to score...

"They made sure our front three couldn't have space and that showed, we couldn't get in the game and create the chances we normally create."

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes this could be because Liverpool's prolific trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are developing selfish streaks.

He wrote in his BBC column: "Salah did not look that interested against Chelsea, which was odd, but I was more concerned with the way Liverpool's entire front three played at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

"I saw something in the second leg of their semi-final against AS Roma which I have not seen all season, which was Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane being selfish for the first time.

"Usually, when they counter-attack, all three of them are trying to find each other and the best route to goal... which is one of the reason things have worked so well.

"This time, it seemed like it was suddenly every man for himself at the top end of the pitch - it was like they did not want to pass to each other any more.

RECORD BOOKS

"It was almost as if they had looked at the record books about who had scored what in the Champions League and were thinking: 'I want to be the man who scores the most'."

Not passing might not be the only bad habit Salah - who has gone three matches without scoring - is picking up, as the Egyptian picked up a caution for diving after a challenge by Gary Cahill in the first half.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp ticked the 25-year-old off for the challenge, saying: "Yes I think it was a dive, was it?"

"Or he waited for the contact, I am not sure, so that is not what I want to see, that is not what he wants to do. But obviously it happened...

"He can do much better. He will score again no doubt about that."

Liverpool will need Salah's goals against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday to ensure they cling on to their top-four spot, and defender Dejan Lovren believes his team's experience in sealing a final-day Champions League qualifying spot from last season will stand them in good stead.

The defender told Liverpool's website: "It's a similar. We know what we can expect...

"Brighton showed in their previous game against Manchester United that they can win against big teams. But I'm confident we can do it."