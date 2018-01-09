We feel like we're sinking, says Real's Marcelo

Real Madrid players feel like their La Liga title hopes are "sinking" into a black hole after they let a 2-1 lead against Celta Vigo slip in the final eight minutes, leaving them 16 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Real were leading with eight minutes to go against Celta after Gareth Bale's quick-fire double had overturned Daniel Wass' opening strike.

But Maxi Gomez's headed goal in the 82nd minute ensured the match yesterday morning (Singapore time) finished in a 2-2 draw and piled more pressure on Zinedine Zidane's side, who had lost 3-0 to arch rivals and runaway leaders Barca in their previous Liga outing.

"It is how it looks from the outside - we are sad, angry and we feel like we are sinking," said Marcelo. "It is one of the worst situations I've experienced here," added the 29-year-old who has been with the club for over a decade.

"We'll try to work hard and fight so we can win our next game but we don't like this situation at all, it's difficult because the more games you draw or lose, the more pressure you are under."

The last time Real were 16 points behind the Liga leaders was during Jose Mourinho's tension-filled final campaign in 2012-13, when they finished 15 points adrift of Barca.

"There's nothing else we can do other than keep our heads up and fight and do our best to start winning again," added Marcelo, who has won four La Liga and three Champions League titles since joining Real in 2007.

Real coach Zidane usually leaps to the defence of his players after negative results but he was not in a forgiving mood after this game.

Said the Frenchman, who last season guided Real to their first Liga and European Cup double since 1958: "We played very well in the first 45 minutes but not in the second half and a game lasts 90 minutes."