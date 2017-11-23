We have proved doubters wrong: Kane

Harry Kane (left) celebrates with Son Heung Min after the latter scored the 76th-minute winner against Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham Hotspur's qualification to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners has proved doubters wrong, striker Harry Kane said after the London side's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Tottenham were expected to struggle in a tough Group H that contained holders Real Madrid and 2013 finalists Dortmund, but they have progressed to the knockout stages unbeaten after four wins and a draw.

"The group we had, a lot of people doubted us and we wanted to prove them wrong. Hopefully, we can build on this for the rest of the campaign," said Kane, who equalised in the 49th minute before Son Heung Min scored the 76th-minute winner.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Dortmund the lead in the 31st minute.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said that the win over Dortmund was a good response to last Saturday's 2-0 defeat by local rivals Arsenal in the English Premier League.

"The reaction after Saturday was perfect," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"The team stepped up and after Saturday, we were ready to compete here in a difficult game against a difficult team.

"When you lose a derby, you try to turn the feeling around, the fans showed they are happy and we are proud."

Travelling Spurs fans sang "Are you watching, Arsenal?" long before the final whistle at the Signal Iduna Park, where Spurs sent a strong signal of their progress.

Pochettino compared this season's tough draw to last year's, when Spurs dropped to the Europa League after failing to progress from a group comprising AS Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow.

Finishing as group winners this term improves Spurs' chances of avoiding the bigger clubs in the last 16, but Pochettino is only looking forward.

"It's over for us now. I'm happy to be top of the table, but we have to keep looking forward," he said.

"I'm proud of the team, they are doing a fantastic job and they need to be confident.

"The second half was fantastic. I think the whole team was very good."

Spurs, who are fourth in the EPL, host bottom side Apoel Nicosia in their final Group H game on Dec 6. They will now turn their attention to Saturday's league fixture against 17th-placed West Brom.

For Dortmund coach Peter Bosz, a win over Schalke in Saturday's Bundesliga derby is now crucial for his precarious position.

Fifth-placed Dortmund desperately need a win at home to second-placed Schalke to end their poor run and relieve the pressure on Bosz.

Dortmund are winless in their last five league games. They lost four matches and drew one.

"We have to win the derby," said Bosz, who took charge in July, two months after Thomas Tuchel's sacking.

"I know it's important that we beat Schalke for my position at the club."

The Dutchman, who led Ajax to the Europa League final defeat by Manchester United last season, bristled when asked if the Schalke game was effectively a final in terms of his future.