We lost momentum after Ghoulam's injury: Sarri

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was left to rue the injury of left back Faouzi Ghoulam, which affected their early momentum against Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Naples side had led through Lorenzo Insigne after dominating the first 25 minutes, but Ghoulam then suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament tear, which changed the game.

City turned the tables with goals by Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones. Although Jorginho equalised through a penalty, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling made it 4-2.

"We ran into a great team and caused them huge problems. We were struggling to reorganise after losing Ghoulam and conceded the goal during that period," Sarri told Mediaset.

"We lost the momentum with Ghoulam's departure. I am sad that we conceded on those counter-attacks, as we had the ball, but causing City many problems is something to be proud of."