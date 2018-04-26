We lost our heads, admits Roma coach

AS Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco said his side lost their heads during the 5-2 defeat by Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final first-leg at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time) but added that his team had to believe they could turn the tie around.

"We had an excellent start but then we lost our heads and the ability to stay in the game, and so we got ourselves into difficulty," Reuters quoted him as saying.

"We really weren't good for 50 minutes and we lost all the challenges and duels and couldn't even make simple five-yard passes," said the Italian, whose team had been 5-0 down.

But former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes di Francesco is more to blame for the loss than his players.

He told BT Sport: "It's not often you sit here and say a manager is at fault completely for a team's performance.

"I think today he let his players down, the way he set them up. He set them up almost certainly to lose this game, the way they played - a high line at the back against a team that play quick football."

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi seemed to agree, telling Italian broadcaster Mediaset Premium: "They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch, and it's difficult to cover that space when there are players who are always faster than you."

Despite Roma's ragged showing, two goals in the final nine minutes gave them hope they can make an unlikely comeback at the Stadio Olimpico next week.

Di Francesco's side had lost their quarter-final first-leg 4-1 at Barcelona but advanced with a 3-0 win at home, where they have not conceded a goal in this season's Champions League.

"We have to believe for the return game. You have to believe because in football everything is possible, even if it will not be easy," said di Francesco.

"It is going to be different from the Barca game, it will be tougher. But whoever doesn't believe should stay at home."

His team definitely aren't lacking in belief.

Utility man Alessandro Florenzi insisted Liverpool missed the chance to kill off the tie.

He told Mediaset Premium : "We lost our way after the opening half-hour and were practically dead, but they didn't kill us off completely.

"With heart, grit and pride we were able to re-open a tie that had seemed finished."

Roma's feted transfer guru Monchi added "At 5-0 we were dead, but now we have a chance," while defender Federico Fazio reminded the Reds of his side's epic comeback against Barcelona, saying: "It's not lost yet... Let's not forget the story of how we got here."