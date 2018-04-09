Welbeck double seals Arsenal's sixth straight win

Danny Welbeck had a hand in all three of Arsenal's goals as the Gunners came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The win is Arsenal's sixth on the trot in all competitions and sets them up nicely for their Europa League quarter-final, second-leg against CSKA Moscow. They lead 4-1 after the first leg.

Southampton, meanwhile, remain third from bottom, four points adrift of Crystal Palace, albeit with a game in hand. However, things started so well for the Saints with Shane Long stabbing home a cross in the 17th minute.

Arsenal equalised 11 minutes later when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang latched on to a Welbeck assist.

The England attacker then got himself on the scoresheet 10 minutes later.

Southampton responded with a neat team goal which was finished off by Charlie Austin on 73 minutes.

But it was to be Welbeck's day as he sealed the win in the 81st minute. Southampton's Jack Stephens and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny were both sent off in the dying minutes.