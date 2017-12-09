Wembley to host four additional Euro 2020 games
Wembley Stadium, which will already be hosting two semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020, has been allocated another four games.
Brussels had been one of 13 venues picked to host this unique edition of the European Championship held across the continent rather than in a single host country.
But Uefa's executive committee decided "unanimously" to strip Brussels of its four matches because Belgian organisers couldn't guarantee that the new stadium where they would have been held could be built in time. - AFP
