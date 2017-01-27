Wenger accepts FA charge
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he will accept the misconduct charge levied on him by the Football Association for appearing to push the fourth official during Arsenal's Premier League win over Burnley on Sunday.
Wenger was charged by the FA on Monday after he was sent to the stands by the referee for allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official after an injury-time penalty was awarded to Burnley.
Wenger said: "I am big enough to stand up for what I do. When I don't behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right. I'm a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win the football games." - REUTERS