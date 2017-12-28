Wenger blasts whining Mourinho

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he won't complain about having less money to spend than some clubs because he "has been in that position for 21 years".

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has slammed his old foe Jose Mourinho, after the Manchester United boss complained about not having enough money to compete with the English Premier League's runaway leaders Manchester City.

After a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday saw their title hopes slip further away, Mourinho had said that the £286 million (S$514m) he spent on players in his two summers in charge at Old Trafford is still not sufficient to win the Red Devils the league title.

But Wenger, ahead of his team's EPL clash with Crystal Palace tomorrow morning (Singapore time), pointed out that it is up to the manager to deal with whatever the football landscape dishes out.

The Frenchman was reported by the Daily Express as saying in yesterday's media conference: "I have been in that position for 21 years, so I can't start to complain now.

"There have always been three or four teams richer than I am. I've learnt to cope with that.

"We deal with our own situation as well as we can.

"Man City, Chelsea and Man United are all richer than us. You have to find ways to be successful."

The Gunners are going through a sticky spell, having won just one EPL game in their last five attempts.

Sixth in the standings, they are four points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Their task at Selhurst Park has been made harder with the absence of Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal, who according to Wenger will miss the game through injuries.

Arsenal certainly cannot afford a repeat of their last trip to Palace's ground, where they lost 3-0 in April.

Wenger also took the chance to express his view that the January transfer window should be abolished.

"I would scrap the transfer window in January, completely cut it off," Wenger told Arsenal Player.

"The players today are very well paid, they make a lot of money. What you want in return is commitment to the club for the whole season.

"That's absolutely vital. You should not be able to move once the season has started until the end of the season.

"Nobody knows (how it would affect pre-season if the window closed then). I believe people would adapt and make their decisions earlier.

"What happens now is that you're contacted 48 hours before the end of the transfer market and people ask if you're still interested in a player you worked on for three months.

"They close the door and open it suddenly with two days to go.

"It's all rushed decisions and hectic in the last week. I believe that is not right."