Wenger: Bramall can make it
Former non-league player Cohen Bramall has the all-round qualities to make it at Arsenal, said Gunners manager Arsene Wenger yesterday.
The 20-year-old defender, who a week ago was facing life on the dole queue after being made redundant by luxury carmakers Bentley, will first be tried out in the Under-23 side.
However, Wenger, who was impressed by his trial period and persuaded Arsenal to pay Hednesford Town £40,000 (S$70,000), said he would have to prove he could challenge for a first-team place pretty quickly.
"First, he has to show at youth level that he can quickly make the first team," said Wenger.
"He has decent technique and exceptional pace. These are very important ingredients today. Can he manage the tactical and the technical aspects? Physically, he will be top level." - AFP