Wenger: Bramall  can make it

Former non-league player Cohen Bramall has the all-round qualities to make it at Arsenal, said Gunners manager Arsene Wenger yesterday.

The 20-year-old defender, who a week ago was facing life on the dole queue after being made redundant by luxury carmakers Bentley, will first be tried out in the Under-23 side.

However, Wenger, who was impressed by his trial period and persuaded Arsenal to pay Hednesford Town £40,000 (S$70,000), said he would have to prove he could challenge for a first-team place pretty quickly.

"First, he has to show at youth level that he can quickly make the first team," said Wenger.