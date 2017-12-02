Wenger confident Red Devils won’t ‘park the bus’

Manchester United have drawn plenty of flak for being overly conservative in their matches this season, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that the Red Devils are unlikely to retreat into their shell in their Emirates Stadium encounter tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Gunners, fourth in the English Premier League table, will be just a point behind second-placed United if they win.

Asked if he thinks United manager Jose Mourinho will resort to "parking the bus", Wenger said: "No, I don't expect anything special. I just expect us to be ready to recover now.

"Man United are a strong team and I expect us just to cope with the problems they will give us. They will attack as well. They will not only defend.

"It is a game between Arsenal and Man United at home (the Emirates). I just want to focus and to prepare my team well, and give my team a good chance to win the game.

"Man United are doing well and so are we, so it looks to be a promising game."

WINNING RUN

Both teams will go into the match on a three-match winning run in the Premier League.

Arsenal, who have a 100 per cent home record this season, will be especially bullish about their chances of victory.

Man United, though, haven't done well against top opposition of late, having drawn thrice and lost four times in their last seven games against top-six Premier League sides.

But, Arsenal will be sweating over the fitness of star forward Alexis Sanchez, having already ruled out striker Alexandre Lacazette through a groin injury.

Wenger, though, appeared confident that the Chilean will play against United.

"Sanchez had a little hamstring problem," said the Arsenal boss.

"That's why I took him off against Huddersfield, but he will be all right."