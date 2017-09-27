Wenger fumes over schedule

Arsene Wenger has criticised the gruelling schedule that forces Arsenal to play three games in the space of just seven days.

The Gunners beat West Brom 2-0 in the Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's brace at the Emirates Stadium.

But Wenger and his players had little time to reflect on that success before they boarded a flight to Belarus for the Europa League clash with Bate Borisov on Friday morning.

Once that draining trip is out of the way, Arsenal have been given only 48 hours to recover before they are due to host Brighton in another important league fixture early on Sunday afternoon.

Wenger is frustrated by the way the Premier League fixture planners give in to the demands of television broadcasters without considering the effect they have on players.

Asked if he would field a weaker team against Borisov, Wenger said: "I have a decision to make. At the moment, I would say the schedule for us is a bit cruel.

"We play Monday night, we play in Borisov on Thursday, and we play on Sunday morning. We have to accept it, but I will go with a team of senior players and certainly a young bench.