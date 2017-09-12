Wenger has no regrets snubbing United in 2002

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he was never tempted to join Manchester United, after it emerged the Old Trafford club approached him about succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson in 2002.

Former United chairman Martin Edwards revealed in his new autobiography that the club sounded out Wenger after Ferguson announced he would retire at the end of the 2001-02 season.

But Ferguson changed his mind, eventually remaining in position until 2013, and Wenger says he has no regrets about staying put at Arsenal.

Asked if he had been tempted by United's offer, the Frenchman replied: "No, because I was always happy here. More than people were happy with me, I was always happy here.