Wenger hit with misconduct charge
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by England's governing Football Association yesterday morning (Singapore time), after an alleged altercation with fourth official Anthony Taylor during Sunday's 2-1 win over Burnley.
After being dismissed from his technical area by referee Jon Moss for abusing Taylor, he then tried to watch the closing minutes of the match in the players' tunnel.
Television replays showed him pushing Taylor when asked to move back. - AFP