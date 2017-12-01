Wenger impressed by Oezil's battling qualities

Mesut Oezil scores one goal and sets up two in a superb second-half performance that blows away Huddersfield. PHOTO:AFP

Arsene Wenger praised Mesut Oezil's "fight" as well as his skill as a "great football player" after the German's impressive all-round display in a 5-0 thrashing of Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Gunners' seventh win out of seven at home in the league this season was confirmed thanks to an excellent second-half display from Oezil, who contributed two assists and a goal in the space of four minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Oezil, who is attracting interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United as he nears the end of his contract at the end of the season, set up Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez before scoring himself.

Giroud also added a late fifth goal, his second.

Veteran manager Wenger believes Oezil's recent improvement has been down to the 29-year-old's willingness to give his all, as he proved in a 2-0 North London Derby win over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

"Oezil is fit and has added something people wanted to see - against Spurs and tonight that he can fight and win the ball back," said Wenger.

"He knows he is a great football player and he shows he can fight.

"Our job is to encourage people to fight," the Frenchman added.

"He always covered the distances in games and is at an age where he is mature.

"I don't know if he takes it (criticism) personally. Everyone wants to be acknowledged and judgements are sometimes harsh. The majority of people here love him.

"If you look at the percentage of possession, he always wants the ball, he never hides and is always available."

However, Wenger put Arsenal's performance in context by saying: "I was not pleased with everything. We played with a bit of fear at 1-0 and did not play with the same freedom. We were a bit inhibited.

"Maybe we benefited from the fact (Huddersfield) had to give a lot for 70 minutes and then collapsed."

French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who opened the scoring in the third minute, went off at half-time with a groin injury that will rule him out of Sunday morning's (Singapore time) match against Manchester United at least.

"Lacazette has a groin problem and he will be out certainly. He might be out for a while," said Wenger after a win that left the Gunners fourth in the table, seven points behind second-placed United and 12 adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner, who made six changes to his starting XI, insisted his side had kept Oezil quiet for the majority of the match.

And he was equally adamant that with the Yorkshire side still five points above the relegation zone, it would not be the result of matches against leading teams such as Arsenal that would determine whether Huddersfield stayed up.

"We wanted to defend Oezil as a group and we did this for 70 minutes well," said Wagner.

"Then he showed all his qualities and we gave him too much time on the ball. He was as quiet as you can keep him before.

"If someone is surprised we lost against Arsenal away, then the expectation is not right," the German added.