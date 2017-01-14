Wenger: Oezil's future does not depend on me

SWANSEA ARSENAL

Arsene Wenger believes his future as Arsenal boss will play only a small part in Mesut Oezil's decision on whether to extend his own contract with the club.

The Frenchman celebrated 20 years in charge of the Gunners last year, but his current deal runs only until the summer.

Wenger has not said whether he will sign a fresh contract but, last week, Oezil told German magazine Kicker he wants to know whether the 67-year-old will still be at the helm if he is to agree new terms.

The playmaker, as well as teammate Alexis Sanchez, both have 18 months left on their deals and are reportedly seeking parity with the Premier League's top earners if they are to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond 2018.

But Oezil's comments suggest it is more than just money that will shape his decision.

Wenger was unconvinced and feels there are many aspects that will guide Oezil's decision.

NO PRESSURE

Asked if he had been put under pressure to decide his own future following the quotes, the Frenchman replied: "No, not necessarily.

"He would like to know what happens on the managerial front, of course, but I don't think that's the main part of his decision. I think it's part of it, but it's not the only thing.

"There are many other ingredients in every negotiation.

"Hopefully, we will find a conclusion with him very quickly."

Arsenal take on Swansea tonight, but the Swans' new signing Luciano Narsingh will not feature against the Gunners due to a minor calf injury.

The 26-year-old winger was signed from PSV Eindhoven for £4 million (S$7m) and becomes Paul Clement's first signing since succeeding Bob Bradley as manager earlier this month.

Narsingh, who has been capped 16 times by Holland and can play on either flank, said: "It was easy for me to say yes to Swansea.

"I've looked at the Premier League for two or three years now and Swansea always play good football.