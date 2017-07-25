Wenger prepared to let Sanchez see out contract

Arsene Wenger has reiterated his belief that Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal this summer.

Sanchez, 28, is entering the final year of his contract and Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be interested in the Chilean.

"My mind has been made up for a while now. I've made it clear a few times that he is not for sale and this is my stance," said Wenger.

"Sanchez has got one year to go and we have no need to make money. He will be part of the team next year and, after that, I can understand it.