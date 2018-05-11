Wenger proud of work during trophyless years

Arsene Wenger said his barren spell at Arsenal from 2006 to 2015 was the period that he was most proud of, considering the limits he was working under after the move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium.

"From 2006 to 2015 was certainly the period where I needed to be the strongest and did the best job," he said.

"Because to accept to commit to five years when you build the stadium to work with restricted resources and keep the club in a position where we can pay our debts back, I feel I did my best job in that period."

During those nine seasons, Arsenal finished in the English Premier League's top four. The trophy drought finally ended with an FA Cup win in 2015.

Wenger will depart the club after a final game at Huddersfield on Sunday, following 22 years in charge.

The Frenchman will be leaving on a low, with Arsenal losing a seventh straight away game yesterday morning (Singapore time) - 3-1 at Leicester City - their worst run in over 50 years, reported Reuters.