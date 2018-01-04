Wenger: Refs are stuck in the 1950s

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has slammed English Premier League referees by claiming they are stuck in the 1950s.

In a lengthy blast at the game's authorities, Wenger also called for the handball rule to be changed after the controversial late penalty conceded by Arsenal's Calum Chambers in Sunday's draw at West Bromwich Albion.

The Football Association has charged Wenger following his conduct in the referees' changing room after that match.

Wenger pointedly said Mike Dean "saw what he wanted to see" at the Hawthorns and believes referees in England need to sharpen up.