Wenger refutes speculation over future

Arsene Wenger refuted Ian Wright's claims about his long-term future at Arsenal after his side claimed a 2-0 victory over Hull at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, former Gunners striker Wright claimed that in a conversation with his former boss, Wenger admitted that his time at the club was "coming to an end", but the Frenchman insisted he had been misinterpreted.

"I don't know what Ian Wright said," Wenger said.

"Mark (Gonnella, communications director) was with me as well on Thursday.

"It was questions and answers. I could be tired because I get up early in the morning and I finish late at night, so I am tired, yes. But I didn't give any indication about my future.

"It was a question and answer with members of the Diamond Club. That's in the evening, so there were many people there.

"We had a little dinner before, but it was not the two of us. There were four or five."

Speaking as a pundit on BBC's Match of the Day on Saturday, Wright remains convinced this will be the Frenchman's last season in charge at the Emirates.

I don’t know what Ian Wright said... I didn’t give any indication about my future. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

DEMEANOUR

"We were at a question and answer and it was a really good evening," said Wright.

"The way the boss was speaking, talking about coming to the end, and his demeanour, and the way it was going... In my opinion (I felt it).

"I could be wrong, I seldom am, but the fact is that it's what I based it on. And I stick by it.

"I think with everything that's going on... there're some tough games coming up and he still has some massive decisions to make, and I still think this might be his last season."

Arsenal saw off Hull with two goals from Alexis Sanchez - with the first going in off his hand before he scored a stoppage-time penalty, giving Arsenal a much-needed win after back-to-back defeats.

But the win was filled with controversy, from Sanchez's opener to a yellow card for Kieran Gibbs which could easily have been red after he fouled Lazar Markovic when the on-loan Hull winger from Liverpool appeared to be through on goal.

Hull defender Andy Robertson said after the match that referee Mark Clatternburg had apologised to the Tigers at half-time for allowing Sanchez's opening goal to stand, but Wenger said he did not have a clear view of the incident.