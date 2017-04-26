Wenger remains tight-lipped over his future

ARSENAL LEICESTER CITY

Arsene Wenger has once again shrugged off questions about his future at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old Frenchman, whose contract is up at the end of the season, guided the Gunners to the FA Cup final with a semi-final win over Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

That victory may have eased some of the pressure on Wenger from disgruntled fans, but the Emirates boss remained tight-lipped on whether he plans to stay when quizzed yesterday.

Asked if there was any news, he simply replied "No, no", and repeated the response when pressed on whether he had any idea when an announcement will be made.

And as for whether any decision would be based around how Arsenal perform over the final few weeks of the season, the answer once again was "no".

Nevertheless, Wenger did reveal he is already working on the club's transfer targets for next season - although he refused to share any information on that.

"I work until the last day of the season for the future," he said.

"Transfer targets are important for the future of the club.

"That (my future) is secondary, the future of the club is important."

The Gunners host Leicester tomorrow morning (Singapore time) knowing a victory would move them back up to sixth, three points behind Manchester United and four behind Manchester City, who play each other on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be involved against the Foxes despite leaving Wembley on crutches.

The midfielder took a kick on his foot against City and will be assessed before Wenger names his squad.

"It was precautionary," he added.

"It is not a bad injury and we will test him today. Nobody was really injured after the game."

Wenger admits Arsenal are likely to have to win all of their remaining games to stand a chance of breaking back into the top four.

"It looks like we will, that has to be the target and, to achieve that, we have to win the next one," he said.

"We have to take the energy level we showed on Sunday into the Premier League."