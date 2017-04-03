Wenger: Retiring is dying

Arsene Wenger rubbished the notion that he could give up management if his two-decade reign at Arsenal ends, saying that "retiring is for young people".

The 67-year-old is yet to announce if he will sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer, but in the build-up to this morning's (Singapore time) EPL home clash with Manchester City, he said he intends to remain a manager - whether at Arsenal or elsewhere.

Wenger is under more pressure than at any other time during his long spell as Gunners boss, with the Londoners looking ill-equipped to finish in the top four and having received a 10-2 aggregate hammering by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Amid reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Wenger said: "I will not retire (if he leaves Arsenal).

"Retiring is for young people. For old people retirement is dying.