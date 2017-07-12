Wenger reveals interest in Mbappe, confident Sanchez will stay

Arsene Wenger has revealed Arsenal's interest in Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe but conceded the talented 18-year-old will be spoilt for choice as top European clubs chase his signature.

Mbappe has emerged as a hot property after scoring 27 goals in all competitions to lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, the Champions League semi-finals and French League Cup final last season.

The French youngster has reportedly been the subject of world-record offers from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and has also been linked with Manchester United.

"He's a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can choose where he wants to go," Wenger was quoted as saying on the club website.

"There are not many players with that kind of luck, because he's only 18 years of age and has the whole of Europe rolling out a red carpet for him."

Asked if Arsenal were chasing him as well, Wenger said: "Nobody can say they are not interested in a player of that calibre, because he has such immense quality at 18 years of age.

"All the clubs are open and interested in him."

Arsenal travelled to Australia to kick off their pre-season tour and Wenger said that the club's new record signing Alexandre Lacazette would make his debut against Sydney FC tomorrow.

Wenger said: "On Thursday night, he will certainly play a part in the game and in the other game as well. In the two games, he will take part."

Arsenal will also face Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday before travelling to China for friendlies against Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Wenger has also "looked at" Mbappe's Monaco teammate Thomas Lemar as a supporting attacker to Lacazette.

But the veteran French manager would not be drawn on the chances of landing Lemar, saying that there's "nothing concrete".

Wenger also insisted that Alexis Sanchez has not told him he wants to leave Arsenal and could still extend his stay in north London.

The 28-year-old said last month that he knew where he would be playing next season but stopped short of announcing his plans.

"The players come back and we expect them to respect their contracts," said Wenger.

Asked whether Sanchez had told him he wanted to leave, Wenger added: "No.