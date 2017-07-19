Wenger: Sanchez stays but I want more signings

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said yesterday that he wants to make more new signings and batted away fresh doubts about the future of Alexis Sanchez, who has a year left on his Arsenal contract but is stalling over an extension.

"We are still open to strengthening our team with players coming from outside," said Wenger, who has already signed defender Sead Kolasinac and striker Alexandre Lacazette.

"We have to keep a balance as well, that you don't destabilise the team too much by bringing in too many players.

Separately, speaking at a Shanghai press conference on the eve of a friendly with Bayern Munich, Wenger said he paid little attention to media reports linking Sanchez with a move away from Arsenal.

The 28-year-old, who is not on the tour in China as he takes time out on holiday, was quoted in Chilean media last weekend as saying he wanted to play Champions League football.

Wenger said: "I do not give too much importance to things that are translated.

"From that interview, what I got was that he didn't really mean that (about leaving Arsenal to play Champions League football).

"The main focus for us is the Premier League and the Premier League for me today is more important than the Champions League.