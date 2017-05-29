Wenger says his future will be decided this week

Arsene Wenger guided Arsenal to a record 13th FA Cup success with a deserved victory over 10-man Chelsea on Saturday, before declaring his future will "be very clear" following a board meeting tomorrow.

The 67-year-old also became the FA Cup's most successful manager as he claimed a seventh winners' medal.

The 2-1 victory over London rivals and newly crowned English Premier League champions Chelsea came courtesy of Alexis Sanchez's controversial opener on four minutes, with Aaron Ramsey then heading Arsenal back in front three minutes after Diego Costa's 76th-minute deflected equaliser.

Chelsea were down to 10 men in the 68th minute after Victor Moses was shown a second yellow card, following a dive inside the Arsenal box.

After finishing fifth in the EPL, Wenger and Arsenal missed out on Champions League football for the first time in 20 seasons.

That came after a 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich in this season's competition, with some supporters calling on Wenger to leave when his contract expires next month.

He has yet to announce publicly whether he will be in charge at the Emirates Stadium next season, but did admit his future would become clear following a pre-arranged meeting.

"We have a board meeting on Tuesday and, on Wednesday or Thursday, it will all be very clear," he said.

Asked if delivering the FA Cup would be a perfect way to say goodbye having been at the club for nearly 21 years, Wenger replied: "There is no perfect way. I just want to do well for this club and, after that, it is down to the board members to decide if I am the right man to take this club further and for me to decide if I'm the right man, that is it.

"It is not about popularity, it is about confidence. It would be ridiculous that 20 years depends on one game and the future of the club depends on one game. We will see."

TACTICAL CHANGE

Midfielder Ramsey, however, has made it clear he wants Wenger to stay and highlighted the Frenchman's switch to a three-man defence late in the season as the key to Arsenal's FA Cup glory.

Ramsey said: "Of course, I want him to stay at club. He deserves this. We changed the formation and had a lot of success.

"Fair play to him, he changed the system. Hopefully, he'll be there next season."

After the final, Wenger was once again critical of those Arsenal fans who have been demonstrating against him during matches this season.

He believes that planes carrying anti-Wenger slogans, boycotts of home games, and signs and banners being displayed inside stadiums cost them dear.

"I'm in a public job, I accept to be criticised and people don't agree with me," he said.

"But once the game starts and you are a fan, you stand behind the team. That is what I have not accepted this season and I will never accept it.

"Outside of the game, I never had any word with any journalist in 20 years when they criticised my decisions and it is the same with the fans.