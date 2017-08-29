Wenger slams players for 'absolutely disastrous' display

Arsene Wenger tore into his Arsenal players after an "absolutely disastrous" performance resulted in a 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wenger's side were swept aside with embarrassing ease as the Reds produced a ruthless display of attacking football at Anfield.

First-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane put the hosts in a commanding position in a one-sided Premier League contest before Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge completed the rout.

The outclassed Gunners failed to register a single shot on target and, were it not for a series of saves by goalkeeper Petr Cech, their humiliation would have been even greater.

Wenger told Sky Sports: "Of course, it was shocking. I believe our performance on the day was absolutely disastrous."

He later added in his post-match press conference: "I think from the first to the last minute, we were not at the level requested for such a game.

"Not physically, not technically, not mentally were we at the level - and we were punished. The performance was not acceptable."

The level of performance also prompted two players, midfielders Mesut Oezil and Aaron Ramsey, to apologise to fans.

Oezil, who endured a torrid afternoon, wrote on Instagram: "We were simply not good enough. Usually I'm too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don't want to let this match go uncommented.

"Gunners, I am sorry. We will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling."

Ramsey, who was withdrawn injured at half-time, told www.arsenal.com: "We're sorry to the fans that came up. It's not good enough and we have to do something about it."

The manner of the capitulation could spark a renewal of the anti-Wenger protests that made headlines last season, but the Frenchman himself called on everyone to band together.

He said: "That is part of the crowd's feeling, of some people. If I am the problem, I am the problem - I am sorry because I am the problem, but I believe we lose together.