Wenger to step down after 22 years

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he is grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to stand down at the end of the season after a reign of almost 22 years that made him the most successful boss in the Premier League club’s history.

The 68-year-old has been with the North Londoners since October 1996 and, with 1228 games in charge, is by far the longest-serving current manager in English soccer.



“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” the Frenchman said in a statement issued by the Gunners on Friday (April 20).



Wenger signed a two-year contract extension last year and had said he planned to see it out.



He has faced mounting criticism, however, for the club’s failure to sustain a serious title challenge in recent seasons, with some fans calling for him to be replaced.



The Gunners are a distant sixth in the league, 14 points adrift of fourth-placed North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur with five games left.



They are also in the Europa League semi-finals, however, which represents their only realistic route to the lucrative Champions League next season.



“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity,” said Wenger, who urged the fans to stand behind the team and end the season on a high.



The club said a successor would be appointed as soon as possible with German Thomas Tuchel, out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund almost a year ago, installed as the early bookmakers’ favourite.

Tuchel, however, has also been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job.

DIFFICULT DAY

Arsenal’s majority owner Stan Kroenke said it was “one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport”.

“One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch,” he said.



“His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched.”

Wenger won three English Premier League titles, including in 2003-04 when "The Invincibles" went unbeaten for an entire season, and seven FA Cups. He took Arsenal into the Champions League for 20 years in a row.



They won the league and FA cup double in 1998 and 2002.



“My personal situation is not so much my worry at the moment,” he had said on Thursday when asked about his future.



“My worry is to transform a season with many disappointments away from home into a success, and that’s what matters to me.”

News of his decision drew a flood of tributes and reaction from throughout the game.



“He is above Herbert Chapman and all of the guys who won trophies,” former goalkeeper Bob Wilson told the BBC, adding that he was “shell-shocked” by the news.



“Arsene is not only the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history, he has personally changed the face of the game in this country.”

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he respected the decision: “He is an influence in football. Had a fantastic career. Outstanding personality,” the German told reporters.



“He was there for so long, 22 years is a long time. Maybe in the last few months, not everybody was happy with this result or that... he was the dominating guy in the mid 1990s, 2000s.”

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman said it was a sad day for the club.



“Can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves,” he asked on Twitter. – REUTERS