Wenger 'surprised' at job offers

Arsene Wenger said yesterday he has been surprised at the number of job offers he has received since his departure from Arsenal was announced, urging the club to appoint his successor as soon as possible.

The Frenchman will step down as Gunners boss after Sunday's English Premier League trip to Huddersfield, with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reportedly the first choice of the Arsenal board as his replacement.

The 68-year-old, who will be leaving after almost 22 years at the helm, has said he will take a break from football before deciding on his next move, but revealed yesterday he has not been short of suitors since last month's announcement.

Asked if he had received any offers, he replied: "Yes, more than I expected! At the moment, I focus on doing my job well. I didn't analyse anything or consider anything. I want to work well until the last day of my contract and then, after, I will rest a little bit and go from there."

Allegri is reportedly the front runner, but Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique, both out of work, have been linked with the job.

Wenger said the earlier an appointment is made, the better it is for the club.

"People want hope and they need as well to prepare for the next season... The squad don't need much, because there's a huge potential," he said.

"It needs two or three additions and this team will compete for the championship next season."

Arsenal's next game is against Leicester City tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Wenger confirmed that club captain Laurent Koscielny faces up to six months on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles heel.