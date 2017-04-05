Wenger: Top four a realistic target

Champions League ARSENAL WEST HAM

Beleaguered Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said yesterday that a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League is a realistic target for his stuttering team.

But the 67-year-old Frenchman admitted his team - presently sixth and seven points off the Champions League places with a game in hand on fourth-placed Manchester City - have their work cut out.

"I tell myself to finish as high as possible... It (finishing in the top four) is a good challenge, but I think it's perfectly possible," said Wenger.

"Certainly for 20 years, I have done it and it looked always like it's nothing.

"Suddenly it becomes important, so I am quite pleased that people realise that it's not as easy as it looks."

Ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) clash with West Ham United, Wenger said he would not comment on the debate amongst fans about whether he should stay or go.

"I'm not in politics," he said.

"It's not about majority or minority.

"You just want our fans to stand behind the team and the club, and that's what they did.