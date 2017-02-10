Wenger urges Gunners to stay united

Arsene Wenger has called on everyone at Arsenal to be "united" despite growing disenchantment at recent results.

The Gunners have suffered back­-to-­back Premier League losses to Watford and leaders Chelsea, which have left them 12 points behind the Blues. They are also only one point ahead of Liverpool in the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.

The likelihood of missing out on the league title yet again has raised questions over Wenger's future.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and is yet to say whether he will stay at the club.

But he has urged everyone at the club to unite in this tough period, with a home game against Hull coming up tomorrow.

"Ideally you want everybody to be happy," he said, when asked what would influence his decision on whether to sign a new contract.

"Arsenal are made of special strengths, and that strength is to be united when things go wrong."

Asked whether the club would be interested in a bid for out­-of­-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, amid speculation Gunners No. 1 Petr Cech may be dropped against Hull, Wenger said: "I have three world­-class goalkeepers and I am happy with the three I have."

He also said there had been no approach from Bournemouth to make Jack Wilshere's loan move to the Cherries permanent.

The England midfielder is therefore likely to return to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Meanwhile, Wenger said quotes from French defender Laurent Koscielny, which appeared to question the team selection against Chelsea, had been "lost in translation".

"That story has been twisted," he said.