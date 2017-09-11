Wenger urges jeered Sanchez to silence the boo-boys

Arsene Wenger has called on Alexis Sanchez to deliver on the pitch and silence those Arsenal fans who jeered him during the 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sanchez came close to a deadline day move to Manchester City, only to see Arsenal pull out of the deal after they failed to land Monaco's Thomas Lemar as his replacement.

The Chile forward is out of contract at the end of the season and can walk away from the Emirates Stadium for free.

Wenger had insisted all summer that he would rather allow that scenario to happen than sell the former Barcelona man, although that stance appears to have softened towards the end of the window.

Sanchez was named on the bench against Bournemouth as Danny Welbeck hit a brace and Alexandre Lacazette also netted to get Arsenal's season back on track after successive defeats before the international break.

Sanchez was introduced for Welbeck in the closing stages to a mixed reaction, with a number of supporters jeering his name - presumably upset with his apparent desire to leave for City.

"We have to accept those responses from people," Wenger said, when asked about the negative reaction from some quarters.

"I don't know why (there were jeers). The best way to get people on your side is to perform.

"I had a chat with him after the game and he didn't look unhappy. Maybe it's because he wanted to score.

"The interpretation of the attitudes is always very dangerous."

Next up for Arsenal is their opening Europa League fixture against Bundesliga outfit Cologne on Friday morning (Singapore time).

Wenger is likely to make a raft of changes, given that a trip to reigning champions Chelsea follows on Sunday.

And the Frenchman admits Jack Wilshere could make his long-awaited return to the Arsenal first team for the European game.

"I told you in the pre-match press conference that he's getting stronger and stronger," Wenger said.