Wenger: We don't get penalties

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette (second from left) scores a 72nd-minute goal that was later disallowed.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger complained his side were denied a goal and a penalty due to incorrect decisions by the match officials in the 1-0 loss at Stoke yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wenger claimed a 72nd-minute Alexandre Lacazette effort that was ruled out for offside should have stood "100 per cent".

And he also protested that referee Andre Marriner was wrong in not awarding a spot-kick in the first half when Hector Bellerin went down in the Stoke box under the attentions of Mame Diouf, with the Gunners boss adding: "We know we don't get penalties."

Giving his thoughts after a game that was settled by a strike in the 47th minute from Potters debutant Jese Rodriguez, Wenger said: "I believe it is the kind of night where you are angry.

"That is because not only did we not score with the number of chances we had, we made stupid mistakes centrally for the goal, first by losing the ball and after by not defending properly.

"And, on top of that as well, I think we were unlucky with some decisions from the referee because we scored a regular goal."

Replays suggested that it was part of Lacazette's boot that had strayed offside when the ball was played to him.

Asked if he felt that effort should have stood, Wenger said: "One hundred per cent. I just watched it and it is not offside at all. Even his foot was not offside."

When then asked if he thought the Bellerin-Diouf incident should have resulted in a penalty, he said: "Yes, of course, but we know we don't get penalties.

"Look at the numbers and you will see. We had last year the highest (number of) penalties against us at home by a mile and the lowest number for us.

"So I give you just the numbers. I don't say anything else."

Among many disappointing Arsenal players, German international Mesut Oezil was particularly underwhelming, with television pundits picking him out for special attention, although Wenger would not criticise him.

"I think he did try," said the manager. "It is difficult to single anybody out. Personally, I don't think he deserved it."

Wenger also confirmed that Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez, who trained with the team in London on Friday, will be available for the visit to Liverpool this Sunday, after being linked with a potential move away from the club.

SET THE EPL ALIGHT

Meanwhile, Stoke manager Mark Hughes believes his new signing Jese will set the Premier League alight after his debut goal came on the back of a solitary training session with his new club.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, signed by Stoke on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, had also missed an entire week's training before arriving in Stoke due to a family illness.

"He's an elite player," said Hughes. "A player who can change games for teams, I'm delighted he's here.

"Everybody has seen what he is going to bring to Stoke and bring to the Premier League. We're glad he's in our colours because he's going to light up the Premier League.

"I saw glimpses of that in training and knew if we could get him on the pitch and give him some minutes he would have opportunities to show what he can do. He can be devastating.

"He's not up to speed yet. He's only had one significant training session and missed a week's training last week because his new-born child had a minor operation.